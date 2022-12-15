QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Acquires £151.36 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) insider Steve Wadey acquired 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.32) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($185.70).

On Wednesday, November 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 41 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £148.01 ($181.59).

On Monday, October 10th, Steve Wadey acquired 44 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £150.04 ($184.08).

QQ stock opened at GBX 348 ($4.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 396.20 ($4.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 349.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 355.73. The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,122.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,258.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.70) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.40) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

