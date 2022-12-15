United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Buys £175.44 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Louise Beardmore purchased 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($12.66) per share, for a total transaction of £175.44 ($215.24).
LON:UU opened at GBX 1,036.50 ($12.72) on Thursday. United Utilities Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 813.20 ($9.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,186.88 ($14.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63. The firm has a market cap of £7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,378.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 968.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,019.52.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.17 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,866.67%.
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.
