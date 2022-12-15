Kate Ringrose Buys 160 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose purchased 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £150.40 ($184.52).

On Thursday, November 17th, Kate Ringrose bought 162 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £140.94 ($172.91).

On Thursday, November 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 22 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of GBX 1,694 ($20.78).

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 91.98 ($1.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 65.02 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.08 ($1.19). The company has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.75.

CNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.59) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.77) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 126 ($1.55).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

