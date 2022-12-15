Kate Ringrose Buys 160 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose purchased 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £150.40 ($184.52).
Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 17th, Kate Ringrose bought 162 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £140.94 ($172.91).
- On Thursday, November 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 22 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of GBX 1,694 ($20.78).
Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 91.98 ($1.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Centrica plc has a 1-year low of GBX 65.02 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.08 ($1.19). The company has a market capitalization of £5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.75.
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
