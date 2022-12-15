Andrew Beach Acquires 38 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach purchased 38 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($184.62).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Andrew Beach purchased 37 shares of SThree stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.02) per share, for a total transaction of £151.33 ($185.66).

On Wednesday, October 12th, Andrew Beach acquired 43 shares of SThree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £150.07 ($184.11).

SThree Trading Down 0.8 %

LON STEM opened at GBX 394.50 ($4.84) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £530.46 million and a P/E ratio of 986.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 387.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 372.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.66. SThree plc has a 52 week low of GBX 312.50 ($3.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 495 ($6.07).

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

