Insider Buying: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Buys 146 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £150.38 ($184.49).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 172 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($183.58).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Down 0.6 %

LON:SBRE opened at GBX 104.40 ($1.28) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 81.90 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 242.50 ($2.98). The company has a market cap of £261 million and a PE ratio of 1,740.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 94.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 123 ($1.51) to GBX 119 ($1.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

