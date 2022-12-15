Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Jonathan Davis Purchases 49 Shares

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davis purchased 49 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 306 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($183.95).

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 314 ($3.85) on Thursday. Rotork plc has a 1 year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 375.20 ($4.60). The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 276.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 259.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,488.89.

ROR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.80) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 367.50 ($4.51).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

