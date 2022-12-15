Insider Buying: AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Acquires 42 Shares of Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott acquired 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £150.78 ($184.98).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AJ Bell alerts:

On Friday, November 11th, Roger Stott purchased 40 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £149.20 ($183.05).

On Tuesday, October 11th, Roger Stott bought 51 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($183.95).

AJ Bell Stock Performance

Shares of LON AJB opened at GBX 363.60 ($4.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,636.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 338.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 305.98. AJ Bell plc has a one year low of GBX 242.80 ($2.98) and a one year high of GBX 404.07 ($4.96).

AJ Bell Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a GBX 4.59 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.78. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.44) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

About AJ Bell

(Get Rating)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.