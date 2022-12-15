Insider Buying: AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Acquires 42 Shares of Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott acquired 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.40) per share, with a total value of £150.78 ($184.98).
Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 11th, Roger Stott purchased 40 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.58) per share, with a total value of £149.20 ($183.05).
- On Tuesday, October 11th, Roger Stott bought 51 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($183.95).
AJ Bell Stock Performance
Shares of LON AJB opened at GBX 363.60 ($4.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,636.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 338.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 305.98. AJ Bell plc has a one year low of GBX 242.80 ($2.98) and a one year high of GBX 404.07 ($4.96).
AJ Bell Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.44) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
About AJ Bell
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.
