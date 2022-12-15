Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Insider Buys £149.94 in Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Davis bought 49 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 306 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($183.95).

Rotork stock opened at GBX 314 ($3.85) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 276.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 259.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,488.89. Rotork plc has a 12-month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 375.20 ($4.60).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.80) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, September 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rotork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 367.50 ($4.51).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

