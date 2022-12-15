Insider Buying: Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Purchases 55 Shares of Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) insider Richard Keers bought 55 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.55) per share, with a total value of £248.60 ($304.99).

Schroders Price Performance

Shares of SDR opened at GBX 460 ($5.64) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £7.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,352.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 422.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,751.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.49. Schroders plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 348 ($4.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 603.83 ($7.41).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,240.80 ($39.76).

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

