Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$16.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.09.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

TSE CPG opened at C$9.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 2.62. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.33 and a 1 year high of C$13.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.97.

Crescent Point Energy Dividend Announcement

About Crescent Point Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

