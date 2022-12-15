Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPG. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.09.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 2.62. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.33 and a 52 week high of C$13.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.