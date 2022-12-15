Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on POU. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.30.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of POU opened at C$28.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 8.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$20.05 and a 12-month high of C$40.73.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.00 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at C$739,558. In other news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total value of C$358,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$531,354.30. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.00 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$739,558.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

