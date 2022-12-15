Royal Bank of Canada Trims Roots (TSE:ROOT) Target Price to C$3.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROOT. TD Securities cut Roots from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Roots from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday.

Get Roots alerts:

Roots Price Performance

Shares of ROOT stock opened at C$2.46 on Monday. Roots has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.00.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.