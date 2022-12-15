BMO Capital Markets Increases North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$22.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NOA. ATB Capital increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.50.
North American Construction Group Trading Up 0.6 %
TSE:NOA opened at C$18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$12.65 and a 1-year high of C$20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$485.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.51.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
