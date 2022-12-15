Raymond James Downgrades Keyera (TSE:KEY) to Outperform

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s previous close.

KEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.88.

Shares of KEY opened at C$29.38 on Tuesday. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$26.34 and a 1-year high of C$35.48. The stock has a market cap of C$6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

