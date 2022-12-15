Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Fundamental Research

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a C$106.42 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TD. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.40.
TSE:TD opened at C$87.50 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$77.27 and a one year high of C$109.08. The firm has a market cap of C$159.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$87.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$86.68.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
