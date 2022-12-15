Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Roots (TSE:ROOT) Target Price to C$2.75

Roots (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Roots from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Roots alerts:

Roots Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of TSE:ROOT opened at C$2.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35. Roots has a 1-year low of C$2.34 and a 1-year high of C$3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.02.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.