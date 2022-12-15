BMO Capital Markets Cuts Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Price Target to C$3.50

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 77.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.44.

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

Shares of RBY opened at C$1.97 on Tuesday. Rubellite Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.83 and a 12 month high of C$5.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

