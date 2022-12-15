Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

OBE stock opened at C$9.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.51. The stock has a market cap of C$776.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15. Obsidian Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.98 and a 52-week high of C$15.67.

Insider Activity

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$276.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy will post 3.9799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Loukas bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.40 per share, with a total value of C$29,392.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 812,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,825,897.10. In related news, Director Stephen Loukas bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.40 per share, with a total value of C$29,392.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 812,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,825,897.10. Also, Senior Officer Gareth Robin Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total value of C$47,277.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$224,413.05.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.