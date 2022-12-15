CSFB Lowers Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$35.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at CSFB from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s current price.

KEY has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Keyera to C$35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.88.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera Stock Performance

Keyera stock opened at C$29.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$26.34 and a 1-year high of C$35.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.59. The firm has a market cap of C$6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.94.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.