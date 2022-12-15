BMO Capital Markets Lowers Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Price Target to C$14.00

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.12% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Frontera Energy Trading Down 0.5 %
TSE:FEC opened at C$10.21 on Tuesday. Frontera Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.74 and a 52 week high of C$15.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$880.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11.
About Frontera Energy
Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.
