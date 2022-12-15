Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.05.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUN opened at C$8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.80. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$14.00.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

