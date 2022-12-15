Fundamental Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RYGet Rating) (NYSE:RY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a C$138.40 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s previous close.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.07.

RY stock opened at C$129.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$128.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$126.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.70. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$116.75 and a 12 month high of C$149.60.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total transaction of C$509,291.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$733,464.87. Insiders have sold a total of 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,529 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

