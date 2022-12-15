First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.70 at HC Wainwright

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from C$1.00 to C$0.70 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 241.46% from the stock’s previous close.
First Mining Gold Price Performance
FF opened at C$0.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$164.46 million and a PE ratio of -22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Mining Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22.
About First Mining Gold
