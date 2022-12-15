First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.70 at HC Wainwright

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from C$1.00 to C$0.70 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 241.46% from the stock’s previous close.

FF opened at C$0.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$164.46 million and a PE ratio of -22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Mining Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.22.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

