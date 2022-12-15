Desjardins Begins Coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN)

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$12.75 target price on the stock.

NXR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian lowered their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of TSE NXR.UN opened at C$9.90 on Monday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of C$8.15 and a 12-month high of C$14.03. The company has a market cap of C$665.93 million and a P/E ratio of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

