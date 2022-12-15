BMO Capital Markets Lowers Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$19.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 17.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERF. Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.05.

Shares of ERF opened at C$22.93 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$11.11 and a 1-year high of C$25.72. The stock has a market cap of C$5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 324,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,945,372.16.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

