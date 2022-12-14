Thomasville National Bank Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:T opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

