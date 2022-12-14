Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 22.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $214.96 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.