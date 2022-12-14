Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,612 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $183.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

