Coston McIsaac & Partners Buys New Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.47. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.27.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.