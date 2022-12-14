Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle updated its Q3 guidance to $1.17-1.21 EPS.

ORCL opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,035,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $421,669,000 after purchasing an additional 209,156 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,259,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $186,915,000 after buying an additional 258,075 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Oracle by 10.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,818,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $150,423,000 after buying an additional 177,540 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,752,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $145,008,000 after buying an additional 366,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

