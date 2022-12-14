Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 2,632 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $520,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $183.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.36. The company has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

