Inscription Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MO opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.