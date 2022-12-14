BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of MO opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

