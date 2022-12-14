Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $262.20 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.68.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

