Wedmont Private Capital Buys 3,703 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,304 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VZ opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.05.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

