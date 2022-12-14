Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 962 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in NIKE were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,976,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,076,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,451,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4,943.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $177.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $171.19.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

