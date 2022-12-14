Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.70-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 billion-$29.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.62 billion. Eli Lilly and also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.10-$8.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $436.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $372.71.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $358.66 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $375.25. The stock has a market cap of $340.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.65 and a 200-day moving average of $328.16.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

