Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $342.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $636.00. The stock has a market cap of $159.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.96.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

