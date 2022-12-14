Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 243,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,676,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 2.2 %

CVX opened at $173.53 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.51 and its 200-day moving average is $162.35. The company has a market capitalization of $335.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC boosted their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.84.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

