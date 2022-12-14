Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $45,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $150.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.81 and a 200-day moving average of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 109.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

