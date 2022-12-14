Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 16,028 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,672 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $60,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.96.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $342.46 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $636.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

