Fragasso Group Inc. Has $283,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $150.57 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

