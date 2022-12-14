Private Trust Co. NA Sells 907 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VO opened at $214.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $256.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

