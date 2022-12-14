5,080 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $98.07 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.35. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

