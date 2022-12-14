B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kearns & Associates LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.52.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

