Wedmont Private Capital Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 181,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,284,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,099,000 after acquiring an additional 143,911 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $3,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE DUK opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

