Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 352 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.