Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $411,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.