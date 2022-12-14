Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $212,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 47.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Shares of INTU opened at $428.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $398.13 and a 200-day moving average of $412.83. The company has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $658.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. CICC Research began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

